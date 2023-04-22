FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ameren Co. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameren in a report issued on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.34 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.37. The consensus estimate for Ameren’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ameren’s FY2024 earnings at $4.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.45.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $89.96 on Thursday. Ameren has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ameren by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Ameren by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $254,124.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,398.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $254,124.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,398.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

