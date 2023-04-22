FY2023 EPS Estimates for Molina Healthcare, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Molina Healthcare in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will earn $19.56 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $19.65. The consensus estimate for Molina Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $19.75 per share.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MOH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.17.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $275.54 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $249.78 and a 52-week high of $374.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.13 and its 200 day moving average is $310.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $214,801,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after buying an additional 538,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after buying an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.