Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FSM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. CIBC upped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

NYSE:FSM opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

