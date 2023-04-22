Agnico Eagle Mines Limited to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AEM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $56.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $61.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $50.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,058,188 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,146,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,013,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $676,253,000 after purchasing an additional 522,898 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,791,623 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $540,189,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,625,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $656,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,632 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $511,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,348 shares during the period. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

