FY2023 EPS Estimates for Central Garden & Pet Reduced by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will earn $2.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.62. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.01. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $43.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $4,560,907.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,411,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

