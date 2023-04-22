KeyCorp Comments on Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.53) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.57). The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 206.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of BLDP opened at $4.60 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a current ratio of 14.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 23,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 617,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

