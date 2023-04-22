FirstEnergy Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for FirstEnergy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.52. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FE. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.89.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $40.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FE. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 940.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

