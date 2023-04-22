Newmont Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.48. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Newmont Price Performance

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price target on Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.73.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $47.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $75.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average is $46.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -296.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,380 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,345,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 24,254 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

