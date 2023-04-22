FY2023 Earnings Forecast for New Gold Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for New Gold in a report released on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.48.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.79 million, a P/E ratio of -12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 31.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

