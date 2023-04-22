KeyCorp Weighs in on NorthWestern Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for NorthWestern in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.43. The consensus estimate for NorthWestern’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern’s FY2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NWE. Guggenheim lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

NorthWestern Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $59.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.38. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $62.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.06). NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $425.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.01 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NorthWestern

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,792,000 after acquiring an additional 711,238 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,285,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,637,000 after acquiring an additional 660,491 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,293,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 2,214.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 340,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 325,591 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $160,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 78.77%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

