KeyCorp Weighs in on Portland General Electric’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Portland General Electric in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $2.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.64. The consensus estimate for Portland General Electric’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $687.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.60 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

POR stock opened at $50.56 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $56.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average of $47.45. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,473,000 after acquiring an additional 905,308 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 927.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 970,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,568,000 after acquiring an additional 876,246 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,739,000 after acquiring an additional 848,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $96,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at $515,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.62%.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

