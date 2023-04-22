FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ryvyl Inc. Raised by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:RVYL)

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ryvyl in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.31). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ryvyl’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share.

Ryvyl Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RVYL opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.47. Ryvyl has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Ryvyl Company Profile

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality.

