FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Smurfit Kappa Group Plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report issued on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.78 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.81. The consensus estimate for Smurfit Kappa Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smurfit Kappa Group’s FY2026 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

SMFKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,007.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMFKY opened at $36.81 on Thursday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12-month low of $26.74 and a 12-month high of $44.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.8115 per share. This is a positive change from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

