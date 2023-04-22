Analysts Issue Forecasts for SenesTech, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for SenesTech in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.52) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($15.60). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SenesTech’s current full-year earnings is ($3.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SenesTech’s FY2024 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.73) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SenesTech in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of SNES stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09. SenesTech has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $14.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent quarter.

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sectors such as animal, structural, and food markets.

