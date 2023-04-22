Analysts Issue Forecasts for SenesTech, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for SenesTech in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.52) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($15.60). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SenesTech’s current full-year earnings is ($3.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SenesTech’s FY2024 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.73) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SenesTech in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
SenesTech Stock Up 2.9 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SenesTech
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent quarter.
About SenesTech
SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sectors such as animal, structural, and food markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SenesTech (SNES)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.