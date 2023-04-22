Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.40.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$25.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.27. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$17.88 and a 52 week high of C$30.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.66, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 228.13%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

