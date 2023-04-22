FY2023 Earnings Estimate for 155675 (BLD.TO) Issued By KeyCorp (TSE:BLD)

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a report issued on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.78). KeyCorp also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

155675 has a 52 week low of C$49.61 and a 52 week high of C$2.32.

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

