HC Wainwright Weighs in on Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Down 2.5 %

ASM opened at C$1.19 on Thursday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$0.64 and a twelve month high of C$1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.98. The company has a market cap of C$141.84 million, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.54.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.