Research Analysts Set Expectations for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.51. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($1.93). The business had revenue of C$49.61 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

