Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, April 17th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.75 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of FVI opened at C$4.99 on Thursday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of C$2.82 and a 1 year high of C$5.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.72.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

