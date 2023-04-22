FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Greenlane Renewables Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:GRN)

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Greenlane Renewables’ current full-year earnings is $0.00 per share.

Separately, Pi Financial cut shares of Greenlane Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of GRN opened at C$0.37 on Thursday. Greenlane Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$0.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.30, a PEG ratio of -555.67 and a beta of 2.15.

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

