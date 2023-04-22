Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.45 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $4.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.79. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2024 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.45 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 39.90%.

CP has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$130.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$109.64.

Shares of CP opened at C$110.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$104.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$103.38. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$86.42 and a 52 week high of C$111.43.

In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 3,608 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.31, for a total value of C$278,934.48. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

