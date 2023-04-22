Analysts Set Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Price Target at $47.07

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.07.

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279,472 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $86,099,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $44,210,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock worth $613,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE LUV opened at $32.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.