T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $111.96 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $139.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.94%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 590,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

