Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.31.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $106.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.28. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.52%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

