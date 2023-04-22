JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.05.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBLU. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,931,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,100 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,421,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,698 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,148,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,400 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,608,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,137 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,650,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of JBLU opened at $6.92 on Monday. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $13.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.59.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.