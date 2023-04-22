Comparing Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) and Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) and Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kawasaki Heavy Industries $13.37 billion 0.28 $178.11 million $1.21 7.39 Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. $2.31 billion 2.96 $221.55 million $0.34 32.71

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kawasaki Heavy Industries. Kawasaki Heavy Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.0% of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kawasaki Heavy Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kawasaki Heavy Industries 3.95% 12.41% 2.99% Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. 8.62% 91.04% 8.26%

Summary

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. beats Kawasaki Heavy Industries on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine. The Energy and Environmental Plant segment engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial gas turbines, prime movers, industrial machinery, boilers, environmental equipment, steel structures, crushers. The Precision Machines and Robots segment engages in the manufacture and sale of hydraulic equipment and industrial robots. The Ship Ocean segment engages in the manufacture and sale of ships. The Vehicle segment engages in the sale and manufacture of railroad vehicle. The Motorcycle and engine segment engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, four-wheeled buggy vehicles (ATV), versatile four-wheeled vehicles, personal watercraft (jet skis), general-purpose gasoline engines. The Other segment engages in the Brokerage and mediation of commerce, sales and orders. The company was founded by Shozo Kawasaki in April 1878 a

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home. The Professionals segment indicates that commercialization of products is oriented toward organizations like hotels, restaurants, offices and factories. The company’s brands are Huggies, KleenBebé, Kleenex, Kimlark, Pétalo, Cottonelle, Suavel, Evenflo, GoodNites, Vogue, Delsey, Diapro, Keranove, LYS, Fancy, Depend and Kotex. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Mexico, Mexico.

