Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Financial Survey

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Regulus Therapeutics and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics N/A -68.85% -52.91% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals N/A -190.00% -67.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Regulus Therapeutics and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Regulus Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 566.67%. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 339.70%. Given Regulus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Regulus Therapeutics is more favorable than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

Regulus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Regulus Therapeutics and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics $10.01 million 2.27 -$28.32 million ($1.90) -0.71 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$51.38 million ($3.74) -1.06

Regulus Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regulus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.5% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Regulus Therapeutics beats ASLAN Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease. RGLS4326 is an anti-miR targeting miR-17 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The firm is also developing a pipeline of preclinical drug product candidates in renal, hepatic, and central nervous systems diseases. The company was founded on September 5, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions. It has a joint venture with JAGUAHR Therapeutics Pte. Ltd. and Bukwang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop immuno-oncology therapeutics for markets targeting the AhR pathway. Its partners include Almirall, Array BioPharma, and CSL Limited. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

