Financial Contrast: SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) vs. The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF)

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) and The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Korea Fund has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SuRo Capital and The Korea Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuRo Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Korea Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

SuRo Capital currently has a consensus target price of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 93.69%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than The Korea Fund.

This table compares SuRo Capital and The Korea Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuRo Capital -3,823.46% -5.38% -4.20% The Korea Fund N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SuRo Capital and The Korea Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuRo Capital $3.46 million 30.31 -$132.18 million ($4.44) -0.83 The Korea Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Korea Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SuRo Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.0% of SuRo Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of The Korea Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of SuRo Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.5% of The Korea Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Korea Fund beats SuRo Capital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SuRo Capital

(Get Rating)

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About The Korea Fund

(Get Rating)

The Korea Fund is designed to provide capital appreciation through investments in securities. Their firm screens stocks based on a broad range of variables, including price-to-earnings ratios, dividend yields and earnings-per-share growth.

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.