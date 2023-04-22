Analyzing NextPlat (NXPL) & The Competition

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) is one of 93 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare NextPlat to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NextPlat and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlat 0 0 0 0 N/A NextPlat Competitors 615 2341 2482 121 2.38

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 147.14%. Given NextPlat’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NextPlat has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

NextPlat has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlat’s peers have a beta of 0.66, meaning that their average stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NextPlat and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlat -78.21% -40.54% -36.67% NextPlat Competitors -62.91% 1.71% -1.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.3% of NextPlat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by institutional investors. 49.9% of NextPlat shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NextPlat and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlat $11.71 million -$9.16 million -2.77 NextPlat Competitors $14.48 billion $690.17 million -1.39

NextPlat’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than NextPlat. NextPlat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NextPlat peers beat NextPlat on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

NextPlat Company Profile

NextPlat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Coconut Grove, FL.

