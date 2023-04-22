Critical Review: RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) & LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX)

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) and LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares RingCentral and LiveVox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral -44.22% -765.97% -7.81% LiveVox -27.55% -36.02% -20.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RingCentral and LiveVox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral $1.99 billion 1.38 -$879.17 million ($9.23) -3.12 LiveVox $136.02 million 2.22 -$37.47 million ($0.40) -7.53

Institutional and Insider Ownership

LiveVox has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RingCentral. LiveVox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RingCentral, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

88.1% of RingCentral shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of LiveVox shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of RingCentral shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of LiveVox shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RingCentral and LiveVox, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral 0 9 12 1 2.64 LiveVox 0 1 1 0 2.50

RingCentral currently has a consensus target price of $59.48, suggesting a potential upside of 106.59%. LiveVox has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 7.97%. Given RingCentral’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe RingCentral is more favorable than LiveVox.

Risk & Volatility

RingCentral has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveVox has a beta of -0.84, meaning that its stock price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RingCentral beats LiveVox on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax. It sells its products under the RingCentral Professional, RingCentral Glip, and RingCentral Fax brands. The company was founded by Vlad Vendrow and Vladimir Shmunis in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, CA.

About LiveVox

LiveVox, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat. The company also offers CRM, which leverages unified customer profiles to create, facilitate, and manages digital engagement; Workforce Optimization, that helps contact centers to measure and manage agent workforce; and SpeechIQ, an AI-driven speech analytics solution to promote compliance, productivity, and quality in contact centers. It serves financial services, teleservices, healthcare, telecom, customer care, BPO, and collection industries. The company has a strategic partnership with Telarus. LiveVox, Inc. was formerly known as Tools For Health, Inc. and changed its name to LiveVox, Inc. in June 2006. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in San Francisco, California. LiveVox, Inc. has additional locations in Atlanta, Georgia; Bengaluru, India; Denver, Colorado; Medellin, Colombia; New York, New York; St. Louis, Missouri; and Columbus, Ohio.

