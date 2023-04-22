Barclays Trims Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Target Price to GBX 285

Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 295 ($3.65) to GBX 285 ($3.53) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Capricorn Energy in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company.
Capricorn Energy Stock Performance
CRNCY stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. Capricorn Energy has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $6.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97.
Capricorn Energy Company Profile
Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.
