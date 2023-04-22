Short Interest in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Rises By 8.3%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 5,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 564,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Alector Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $552.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.23. Alector has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $13.50.

Get Alector alerts:

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 99.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.10%. Equities analysts expect that Alector will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Alector

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alector from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 15,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $94,456.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,350 shares in the company, valued at $10,302,497. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary Romano sold 3,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $26,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 15,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $94,456.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,302,497. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,564 shares of company stock worth $180,802. Corporate insiders own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Alector by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Alector by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Alector by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Alector by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

(Get Rating)

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.