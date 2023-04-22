Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Update

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the March 15th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addex Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADXN. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Addex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Addex Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 66,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC lifted its position in Addex Therapeutics by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,648,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707,242 shares in the last quarter.

Addex Therapeutics Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of ADXN stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. Addex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

