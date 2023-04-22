ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Short Interest Update

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 652,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

ADTRAN Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ADTN opened at $9.59 on Friday. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.06 million, a PE ratio of -159.83 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05.

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -600.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADTRAN

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADTN. Northland Securities cut ADTRAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on ADTRAN from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ADTRAN from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the third quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 41.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in ADTRAN during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ADTRAN during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

