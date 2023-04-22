Short Interest in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Decreases By 9.4%

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

ADS-TEC Energy Price Performance

Shares of ADSEW opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37. ADS-TEC Energy has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSEW. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 252.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 47,166 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in ADS-TEC Energy by 27.0% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 268,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 56,992 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in ADS-TEC Energy by 66.1% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 467,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 186,198 shares during the period.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer.

Featured Articles

