Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL) Short Interest Up 11.1% in March

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 215,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAL. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I during the first quarter valued at about $697,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I by 1.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 517,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I by 268.1% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 276,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 201,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I during the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ADAL opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29. Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Company Profile

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts in the areas of digital financial services or modern financial technology.

