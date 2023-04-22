ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACNB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ACNB by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ACNB by 16,530.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ACNB by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACNB in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ACNB Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.02. ACNB has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $41.28.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.47 million for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 14.59%.

ACNB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

About ACNB

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

