National Bank Financial Raises TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target to C$13.25

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial to C$13.25 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.
TransAlta Renewables Stock Performance
Shares of TRSWF opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38.
About TransAlta Renewables
TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australia Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransAlta Renewables (TRSWF)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.