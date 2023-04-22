FY2023 EPS Estimates for Vertex Energy, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vertex Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertex Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VTNR. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Vertex Energy Trading Down 3.3 %

Insider Activity

Vertex Energy stock opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79.

In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $539,994.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,650,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,769,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $670,003.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,583,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,118,607.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $539,994.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,650,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,769,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,995 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.