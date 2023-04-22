Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.50 Per Share

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Visa in a report released on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the credit-card processor will earn $8.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $8.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.70.

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

V stock opened at $234.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.00 and its 200 day moving average is $213.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

