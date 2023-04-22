Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Silver X Mining Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:AGX)

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Silver X Mining in a report released on Tuesday, April 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst G. Gonzalez now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Silver X Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Silver X Mining Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of AGX opened at C$0.39 on Thursday. Silver X Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.17 and a 12-month high of C$0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.35.

Silver X Mining Company Profile

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. Its flagship property is the Nueva Recuperada project, a silver, lead, and zinc project covering an area of 20,472 hectares located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project that covers an area of 2,000 hectares located in the Ayacucho region of central Peru.

