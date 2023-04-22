FY2023 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Decreased by National Bank Financial

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of TFI International in a report released on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.48. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $7.54 per share.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). TFI International had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.60.

TFII opened at $119.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. TFI International has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $128.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.78 and a 200-day moving average of $108.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 15.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in TFI International by 22.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

