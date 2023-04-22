Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO)

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shopify in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.98). Zacks Research also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.22 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

