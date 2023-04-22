FY2023 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.91 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $7.94 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.49 billion.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TCK. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th.

