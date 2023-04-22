National Bank Financial Comments on Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a report issued on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on K. Cormark lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of K stock opened at C$6.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.69. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.92 and a 52-week high of C$7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 224.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.02. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 89,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total transaction of C$332,701.37. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 533.33%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

