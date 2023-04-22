FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Issued By National Bank Financial

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Taseko Mines in a research note issued on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

TKO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

TKO opened at C$2.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.58. The company has a market cap of C$648.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.01. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of C$1.15 and a 12-month high of C$2.67.

In related news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 49,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total transaction of C$117,789.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,537,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,012,803.76. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

