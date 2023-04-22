Contrasting Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) & American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) and American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust $506.10 million 1.35 $53.82 million $0.31 12.84 American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A $0.06 30.46

Brandywine Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than American Hotel Income Properties REIT. Brandywine Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Hotel Income Properties REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.1%. American Hotel Income Properties REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 40.9%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out 245.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Hotel Income Properties REIT pays out 1,245.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

90.8% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust 10.64% 3.26% 1.37% American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brandywine Realty Trust and American Hotel Income Properties REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 1 1 1 0 2.00 American Hotel Income Properties REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $7.44, suggesting a potential upside of 86.87%. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a consensus target price of $3.17, suggesting a potential upside of 71.08%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than American Hotel Income Properties REIT.

Summary

Brandywine Realty Trust beats American Hotel Income Properties REIT on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, D.C., and Other. The Philadelphia Central Business District segment includes properties located in the city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Suburbs segment consists of properties in Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties. The Austin, Texas segment focuses on properties in the City of Austin, Texas. The Metropolitan Washington D.C. segment focuses on properties in the District of Columbia, Northern Virginia, and Southern Maryland. The Other segment offers properties located in Camden County, New Jersey and in New Castle County, Delaware. The company was founded by Gerard H. Sweeney in 1986 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. Its long-term objectives are to: increase the value of its hotel properties through operating excellence, active asset management and investing in value-added capital expenditures, expand its hotel portfolio through acquisitions on an accretive basis, and increase unitholder value and distributions to unitholders. The company was founded by John C. O’Neill and Stephen James Evans on October 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

