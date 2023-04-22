Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) and Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Critical Comparison

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) and Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Pampa Energía has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Principal Solar has a beta of 7.86, suggesting that its share price is 686% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pampa Energía and Principal Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pampa Energía 24.93% 20.65% 9.84% Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pampa Energía 0 2 0 0 2.00 Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pampa Energía and Principal Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Pampa Energía presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 32.94%. Given Pampa Energía’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pampa Energía is more favorable than Principal Solar.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.1% of Pampa Energía shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.5% of Pampa Energía shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pampa Energía and Principal Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pampa Energía $1.83 billion 1.04 $456.00 million $8.27 4.15 Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pampa Energía has higher revenue and earnings than Principal Solar.

Summary

Pampa Energía beats Principal Solar on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pampa Energía

(Get Rating)

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms. The Distribution of Energy segment consists of direct interest in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA. The Oil and Gas segment develops upstream, midstream, and downstream activities that produce barrels of oil. The Petrochemicals segment comprises styrenics operations and catalytic reformer plant operations conducted in Argentine plants. The Holding and Others segment covers financial investment transactions, holding activities, concession over the high voltage electricity transmission, and over gas transportation. The company was founded on February 21, 1945 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Principal Solar

(Get Rating)

Principal Solar, Inc. engages in the investment and acquisition of organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in the traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors. It also focuses on undervalued petroleum-producing properties. The company was founded on February 25, 1972 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

