Reviewing DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) and Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA)

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) and Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares DISH Network and Adeia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DISH Network 13.81% 13.66% 4.59% Adeia -36.72% 21.33% 10.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DISH Network and Adeia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DISH Network $16.68 billion 0.24 $2.30 billion $3.62 2.09 Adeia $438.93 million 1.93 -$295.88 million ($2.88) -2.80

Institutional & Insider Ownership

DISH Network has higher revenue and earnings than Adeia. Adeia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DISH Network, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

96.5% of DISH Network shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Adeia shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.5% of DISH Network shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Adeia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

DISH Network has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adeia has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DISH Network and Adeia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DISH Network 2 5 4 1 2.33 Adeia 0 0 2 0 3.00

DISH Network presently has a consensus price target of $26.87, indicating a potential upside of 254.44%. Adeia has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.10%. Given DISH Network’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DISH Network is more favorable than Adeia.

Summary

DISH Network beats Adeia on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M. Ergen and James DeFranco in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers, social media, and other new media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, DVRs, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

