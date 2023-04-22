WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) vs. Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Head-To-Head Survey

WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Rating) and Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for WANdisco and Shimano, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get WANdisco alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WANdisco 0 0 0 0 N/A Shimano 2 0 0 0 1.00

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

WANdisco has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shimano has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares WANdisco and Shimano’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WANdisco $7.31 million 140.43 -$37.60 million N/A N/A Shimano $4.76 billion 3.27 $969.28 million $1.06 16.11

Shimano has higher revenue and earnings than WANdisco.

Profitability

This table compares WANdisco and Shimano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WANdisco N/A N/A N/A Shimano 20.29% 18.15% 16.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Shimano shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shimano beats WANdisco on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WANdisco

(Get Rating)

WANdisco Plc operates as a LiveData company, which engages in the development and sale of licenses of distributed software solutions. The firm also provides enterprise-ready, non-stop software solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Yeturu Aahlad, James Milton Campigli, and David James Richards in 2005 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

About Shimano

(Get Rating)

Shimano, Inc. engages in the development, production and distribution of bicycle components, fishing tackle, and rowing equipments. It operates through the following segments: Bicycle Components, Fishing Tackle, and Others. The Bicycle Components segment manufactures and sells derailleur gears, brakes, wheel and other related products. The Fishing Tackle segment includes reels, rods, and fishing gears. The Others segment comprises of cold-forged products and rowing equipment. The company was founded by Shozaburo Shimano in February 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for WANdisco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WANdisco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.